Hannibal YMCA gets grant from Riedel Foundation

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Those at the Hannibal YMCA say they plan to put a $50,000 grant from the Riedel Foundation to good use.

Officials said the money will go towards scholarship and youth programs.

Community Engagement Director Crystal Freeman said the scholarships help families pay for services like memberships, youth programming, childcare, and other programs. She said they want to ensure families who want to participate or have a membership can have the ability to.

“We have over 300 individuals who are on scholarship, 15% of our youth programs currently are scholarshipped and our membership, it’s 10% of our members right now,” Freeman said.

Freeman said they look to add more scholarships to help support families.

Senior Programming Director Kelly Colley said over 250 kids use their programs. She said families use the activity programs such as swim team and swim lessons, along with their childcare and day camp programs during the summer, and school year.

Colley said the grant money allows them to buy more supplies to support those programs, but also expand them.

“We have a lot of families that are relying on these programs to be able to maintain their work schedule, be able to relax and be able to return to work knowing that their child has a safe place to be so our programs are changing families, not just the children that are registered and participating but also the families, the parents,” Colley said.

Colley said the programs could expand as well, since the money assists with staffing, finding space and equipment to provide a place for children to thrive.

Colley said there’s space for their youth programs, though their childcare roster’s full, though space does open up every once in awhile.

If you are curious about programs or openings, you can call the Hannibal YMCA at 573-221-0586 and ask for Kelly Colley.

