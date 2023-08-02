Heaviest rain stays south for this forecast

Radar rain estimates for the Wednesday (Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - As of the writing of this article, we are waiting on the development of showers and thunderstorms. Right now it appears as if those showers and thunderstorms would be once again focused in the south and west portions of the region. There is a slight risk that there could be a strong thunderstorm or two through Wednesday evening in Monroe and Ralls counties in Missouri. We have rain in the forecast for everyone in the early morning hours Thursday. For the rest of the day Thursday, mostly cloudy skies will give way to some gradual clearing. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid-80s. We will round out the rest of the week and into the weekend with high temperatures that top out in the mid-80s also. In addition to that, there will be rain shower and thunderstorm potential Friday, Saturday and even Sunday. It does not look like a complete washout for any of those days.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.