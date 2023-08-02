Local nonprofit holding fundraiser to help schools

By Josef Lawler
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEBO, IL (WGEM) - One Tri-State nonprofit is holding an event to raise funds to help local schools.

Take it Seriously, Act Immediately was established in June, with it’s mission to provide schools with resources for the protection and prevention of school shootings.

Organizers are holding a Pet Pageant at the Nebo Vin Fiz Celebration. Participants are welcome to bring their pets and show them off to the crowd.

Founder of the nonprofit, Libby Lemons said the funds raised will help pay for tools to be given to classrooms such as magnetic door stops and door jams.

“Preparing classrooms helps with short-term, so if something were to happen, we could cut down on response time or make sure that teachers and students are equipped to handle whatever is going on in the building,” Lemons said.

Lemons also said they hope to get teaching materials for students to be taught early on about the dangers and consequences of bullying.

“I think whenever you teach kids how to be kind and how to include, then people can grow up knowing how to vocalize what their feeling,” Lemons said. “So, their able to get the help but their also, they feel included so they don’t feel like they have to do something major and irreversible.”

Registration begins at 4 p.m. the day of the pageant, Aug. 12. It is $10 to register and 100% of money raised goes directly to help schools. The pageant starts at 6 p.m.

