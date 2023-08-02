NECAC school supply giveaway

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - It’s August and that means the first day of school is quickly approaching.

Back-to-school shopping can be stressful for many, whether it’s the cost or lack of availability of certain items.

Lewis County residents can skip the headache that normally comes with back-to-school shopping and attend the NECAC annual backpack and school supply giveaway on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The giveaway is free and will be held from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m., at Central Park in Canton.

Service coordinator Gena Scott said that the backpacks and school supplies are free thanks in part to funding and donations.

“This program is funded by businesses, churches, and just the people from the community through donations, whether it be monetary donations or whether it be supplies, and we really appreciate everybody’s support,” Scott said.

School Supply Coordinators and local students gathered at the NECAC office on July 31 and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help prepare the backpacks and school supplies for distribution.

There are 450 backpacks full of supplies prepared for children in Kindergarten through 6th grade and 250 drawstring bags full of supplies prepared for children in 7th through 12th grade to pass out.

Gena Scott also said that despite the limited number of supplies, students from all over Lewis County are eligible.

“Anybody attending Lewis County schools, whether it be Canton or Highland, even homeschooled children,” Scott said. “Really anybody K-12th grade, it’s for anybody.”

The event is a drive-thru process and is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

