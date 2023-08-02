Shelby County launches endowment fund

The endowment fund will award money to projects and organizations across the county.
By Logan Williams
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHELBYVILLE, Mo. (WGEM) - Shelby County residents could soon notice an increase in community improvement projects thanks to a new fund.

Last week, Shelby County launched an Endowment Fund through the Community Foundation. Shelby County joins seven other Tri-State counties in the establishment of a fund.

According to Community Foundation CEO Catherine Meckes, money from the endowment fund will be used to preserve wealth in the county as the population ages and decreases.

Once the county raises an initial $15,000, the Community Foundation will make a matching $15,000 donation.

Following the fundraiser completion, money would then be awarded yearly to different projects across the county.

Meckes said the Shelby County fund is already off to a great start, with more success possible if more residents chip in.

“If everyone gave 5% of their assets to the Shelby County Endowment Fund in their will, in just ten years’ time we would have an endowment that would generate $250,000 worth of grants every year and you can imagine the impact that could have on our communities in Shelby County,” said Meckes.

Fund council chairman Nathan Hillard said the endowment will not be a new community organization. Instead, he emphasized that the fund will be an added tool to help existing organizations and charities.

“We have so many great organizations within our community like the arts council, neighbors helping neighbors, CYMO in Clarence, Moonshiners in Shelbyville... we have a huge established support program in those organizations, and I wanted to see a way to support those,” said Hillard.

You can find out more information about the endowment fund and a link to donate here.

RELATED: New endowment fund established to help keep wealth in Monroe County (wgem.com)

