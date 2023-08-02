Teacher shortage: Districts push to fill vacancies weeks before school starts

QUINCY (WGEM) - School districts across the Tri-States are still trying to fill open teaching positions just weeks before school is back in session. Across Western Illinois, there are more than 30 vacant certified teaching positions.

At Quincy Public Schools, the district entered summer break with around 30 open positions and now has 10 spots left.

QPS Personnel Director Lisa Otten said they’re thinking outside the box to combat the shortage that’s affected school districts across the nation.

“We’re hiring early, sometimes we’re hiring even two and three years early to make sure that we’re securing great candidates for our positions,” Otten said.

Otten said the candidate pool has also changed. Now, instead of only seeking college graduates she said QPS is contacting people interested in education as a second career.

Otten is confident the district can fill at least a few more open spots before school starts on August 16.

Earlier this year, the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools (IARSS) partnered with Goshen Education Consulting to conduct a survey about a prevailing teacher shortage.

The survey was released to school districts statewide, and results show 79 percent of schools have a teacher shortage with 93 percent of districts saying the shortage is just as bad or worse than last school year.

Some of the harder positions to fill, Otten said, are special education, middle school positions, and Spanish teaching positions.

An hour north in Macomb, Superintendent Patrick Twomey said this summer was the first time the district had truly been affected by the teacher shortage.

“We were always able to get a certified teacher into the classroom,” Twomey said.

Earlier this year, Macomb School District had board vacancies as well as teacher vacancies.

Twomey believes part of the reason schools are struggling to find teachers is because of how the job has evolved and because it’s getting harder to find qualified candidates out of college.

“We lose about 50% of our teachers [nationally] within their first five years of teaching, and that has always been the case,” Twomey said.

In a study by the RAND Corporation, more than 10% of all teachers nationwide leave their job every year.

Both Twomey and Otten said if there are still vacancies when school starts, they’ll likely be filled by long-term substitutes. Macomb Schools hire a long-term substitute in advance, so they don’t have to scramble when the need arises.

Below are open positions throughout Western Illinois. School districts are also searching for support staff, custodians, bus drivers, and other uncertified positions.

Adams County

Quincy Public Schools

Hancock County

Carthage Community District

Illini West

Hamilton School District

Warsaw School District

Schuyler County

Rushville-Industry High School

McDonough County

Macomb School District

Bushnell/Prairie City School District

West Prairie Community School District

Nauvoo Colusa

La Harpe Community School District,

Dallas City School District

Brown County

Brown County School District

Pike County

Pikeland Unit School District

Griggsville-Perry school district

Pleasant Hill School District

Scott County

Winchester School District

