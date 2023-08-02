Trial set for man charged with murder in Macomb house party shooting
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - Just over five months since a house party shooting left one dead and another 10 injured, the murder trial for 26-year-old Demond Wilson Jr. has been set.
Wilson is scheduled for a final pre-trial date on Sept. 11 with trial starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18.
Wilson was arrested on March 30, just a few days after the shooting in the 500 block of N. Johnson Street. Wilson is charged with the shooting death of 26-year-old Jerman Beathea, of Chicago.
Wilson is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and another count of aggravated battery with a firearm.
Wilson, a Calumet Park, Illinois, native, is being represented by Scott McClintock.
RELATED:
- Murder charge filed in Macomb house party shooting
- Case continued to Aug. 2 for man charged in Macomb fatal house party shooting
- Macomb man pleads not guilty following armed violence charge in Macomb fatal shooting
- Suspect in Macomb shooting appears in court
- Macomb Police identify suspect and deceased in weekend shooting
- One person arrested after Macomb house party shooting
- WIU students: gun violence has no place here
- One dead, ten injured in Macomb house party shooting
- Police make second arrest in Macomb shooting, ask for help identifying witness
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.