Trial set for man charged with murder in Macomb house party shooting

Demond E. Wilson Jr.
Demond E. Wilson Jr.(Macomb Police Department)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - Just over five months since a house party shooting left one dead and another 10 injured, the murder trial for 26-year-old Demond Wilson Jr. has been set.

Wilson is scheduled for a final pre-trial date on Sept. 11 with trial starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18.

Wilson was arrested on March 30, just a few days after the shooting in the 500 block of N. Johnson Street. Wilson is charged with the shooting death of 26-year-old Jerman Beathea, of Chicago.

Wilson is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and another count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Wilson, a Calumet Park, Illinois, native, is being represented by Scott McClintock.

