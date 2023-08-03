Allied Blending to expand their production plant

By Josef Lawler
Aug. 3, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) -Allied Blending held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon for a project on their main production plant in Keokuk.

The project will increase the size of the plant by 50,000 square feet, bringing up the plant’s capacity and creating considerable gains in efficiency.

The plant expansion will bring more jobs to Keokuk as more will be needed to work in the expanded plant, as well as over 100 construction workers assisting in the build.

CEO of Allied Blending, Frederic Schulders, said that they are thankful for the community and workers that help make all of this possible.

“We owe this community a lot, a lot of the employees we have come from here, from Keokuk area or the tri-state area and we wanted to give back and we want to share this success here,” said Schulders, “We still have a lot we can do here in Keokuk.”

Carl A. Nelson and Company is the design-builder on this project. They say they are proud to be able to be a part of this process.

“We have great pride and gratitude to Allied Blending for selecting us as the design-builder.” Said Vice President of Operations, Jamie Stanley, “They represent Keokuk well, they’re well established here, have a tremendous workforce and are devoted to their employees and the community and we’re proud to be part of that.”

The next steps include attaining foundation and building permits and then crews will officially break ground.

