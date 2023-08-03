Back to school tax holiday begins at midnight in Missouri and Iowa

QUINCY (WGEM) - The annual back-to-school sales tax holiday begins in Missouri and Iowa Friday at 12:01 a.m.

In Missouri, the event runs through Sunday. In Iowa, it ends Saturday night.

Although Illinois had a tax-free holiday in 2022, that was a one-time event as part of an effort to fight inflation. Illinois does not have a sales tax holiday in 2023.

An overview of the sales tax holiday rules in Missouri and Iowa are below:

Missouri

Runs Friday through midnight Sunday.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, the tax exemption applies to clothing, personal computers, and school supplies.

Clothing is defined as any article of wearing apparel intended to be worn on or about the human body including, but not limited to, disposable diapers for infants or adults and footwear.

School supplies are defined as any item normally used by students in a standard classroom for educational purposes.

An article of clothing cannot exceed a taxable value of $100. School supplies cannot exceed $50 per purchase and graphing calculators are not to exceed $150. Computer software cannot exceed a taxable value of $350 and personal computers or computer peripheral devices cannot exceed $1,500.

Learn more here.

Iowa

Runs Friday until midnight Saturday.

The Iowa Department of Revenue defines clothing as any article of wearing apparel and typical footwear intended to be worn on or about the human body. This does not include watches, jewelry, clothes/footwear designed for primarily athletic activity, etc.

The exemption does not apply in any way to the price of an item selling for $100 or more.

Learn more here.

