City of Quincy sees increase in housing complaints

QUINCY (WGEM) - As more people submit housing complaints in the Gem City this year, Quincy city officials said easier access is behind that increase.

The city of Quincy started providing its minimum housing complaint forms online earlier this year.

The city inspector said that addition has led to a spike in numbers.

Safe and Livable Housing in Quincy has become a hot button issue during the past few years.

That’s led to new initiatives including a volunteer committee along with easier ways for residents to report problem properties.

Director of Inspection and Enforcement Michael Seaver said providing those complaint forms online earlier this year has made a positive difference.

“I think it’s worked out well,” Seaver said. “It wasn’t always convenient for people to come to the office. So that’s helped.”

Seaver said the city added an online portal this past spring and allowed residents to merely fill in the blanks on the form rather than having to print the online form to submit.

“Between those two, we’ve seen a significant number of complaints that have been submitted,” Seaver said.

He said 27 housing complaints were submitted to the City of Quincy last year, 23 have already been submitted so far this year.

City planner Chuck Bevelheimer said the housing complaint forms are a win-win for Quincy.

“I think it’s great,” Bevelheimer said. “Having more people engaged and more residents involved in the process is important to the quality of life to the citizens of Quincy.

Seaver said the complaints are about several different problems, including mold.

As for the process, Seaver said submitting a housing complaint automatically creates a case for the city of Quincy.

After it’s received, an inspector will contact the person who submitted the complaint to set up an inspection appointment.

Seaver said the inspection process can take anywhere from a couple of weeks to several months depending on the number and type of violations.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.