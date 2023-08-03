Crews demolish former 20/20 Eyecare building

Demolition of former 20/20 Eyecare building.
Demolition of former 20/20 Eyecare building.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Demolition began Thursday afternoon on the two-story building at 1704 Broadway Street in Quincy.

The building was formerly 20/20 Eyecare.

Traffic was reduced to one lane in both directions as the demolition took place.

20/20 Eyecare moved locations in 2013, but their sign reminded on the front of the building until its demolition.

On Jan. 15 of this year, a car crashed into the front of the building causing visible damage, nobody was injured in the crash.

WGEM News reached out to City Planner Chuck Bevelheimer who was aware of the scheduled demolition, but unsure what was planned for the site.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian P. Havermale
St. Louis man pleads guilty, on probation for 2 years
Alli Glass, 8, is being credited with saving her great-grandfather after a late-night...
8-year-old saves great-grandfather’s life after four-wheeling accident
Jacksen Proell, 13, approached a doorbell camera while out with his friends and spoke words of...
‘You matter’: Teen’s kind ‘ding dong ditch’ message inspires others
Police lights and caution tape.
Illinois State Police investigate death in Rushville
The Tri-States has already seen some very heavy rain today. More rain is expected later this...
Second round of rain arrives later this evening/tonight

Latest News

50 State Triathlete
Local Triathlete shoots to compete in all 50 states
Demolition of former 20/20 Eyecare building
Demolition of former 20/20 Eyecare building
At the Rotary Pavilion, Trevathan laid out a set of goals she intends to pursue during her 18...
Kristy Trevathan officially announces Hannibal mayoral campaign
Police lights and caution tape.
Illinois State Police investigate death in Rushville