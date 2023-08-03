Crews demolish former 20/20 Eyecare building

QUINCY (WGEM) - Demolition began Thursday afternoon on the two-story building at 1704 Broadway Street in Quincy.

The building was formerly 20/20 Eyecare.

Traffic was reduced to one lane in both directions as the demolition took place.

20/20 Eyecare moved locations in 2013, but their sign reminded on the front of the building until its demolition.

On Jan. 15 of this year, a car crashed into the front of the building causing visible damage, nobody was injured in the crash.

WGEM News reached out to City Planner Chuck Bevelheimer who was aware of the scheduled demolition, but unsure what was planned for the site.

