Donnellson child care center closing for foreseeable future, where the countywide problem stands

DONNELLSON, Iowa. (WGEM) - Some families in Lee County will have to find a new place to send their kids while they go to work. Friday is the last day for the foreseeable future that the Fort Madison YMCA’s Donnellson Early Learning Center will be open.

A statement from their CEO, Ryan Wilson, read in part, “It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to close our childcare centers in Donnellson, effective the end of the workday on Friday August, 4. It is essential that our staff receive additional training to provide the highest quality of care for your children in a safe environment.”

Across the county, child care facilities have struggled to remain fully staffed. Lee County Health Department’s Community Outreach and Program Coordinator Breanna Kramer said the average pay for child care workers is around $10 an hour.

“It takes the right person, and it’s a low wage job,” Kramer said.

Several challenges face the profession, including wages and the education it takes to get a job. While Wilson declined an interview, his statement also read that before reopening, staff would have to get proper training.

In a childcare needs assessment by the Lee County Health Department, it found around 1,600 kids countywide need a daycare. The assessment also found nearly 70% of all parents missed at least one day of work in the past year because of the problem.

“It’s kind of a never ending loop of our staff need to be paid more, but we can’t offset that cost to families because they can’t afford to pay more for the care they’re receiving,” Kramer said.

One parent decided to take matters into her own hands.

“One of the reasons why I am here is because I have two smaller kids and day care is extremely expensive,” said Nicole Rife, the on-site supervisor at Stevie’s Busy Bees daycare in Fort Madison.

Rife and a few others were part of the team that decided to open the daycare this spring. Now, they care for upwards of 60 kids and employ a dozen people.

“To be able to work here and be able to bring my kids, it’s a big deal, and you have to be able to trust those people with your kids,” Rife said.

Rife said they haven’t struggled with staffing like other facilities have.

The Lee County Health Department is currently in the process of trying to establish a substitute pool for daycares in the area. They’ve already formed a steering committee that comes up with solutions to help solve the lack of childcare.

Wilson’s statement can be read in full:

“Dear Parents,

It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to close our childcare centers in Donnellson, effective the end of the workday on Friday August, 4. It is essential that our staff receive additional training to provide the highest quality of care for your children in a safe environment. This decision has not come easy, our goal has always been to support families in the community. We want only the best for the children and families we currently serve.

We are actively exploring different avenues for the childcare centers, with no reopening date set at this time. Additional qualified staff are needed along with necessary training before reopening. We will communicate any future information with our current families first and then share it with the public.”

Full results of the health department’s child needs survey can be found below.

RELATED:

Lee County childcare workers express concern over increased child-to-worker ratio

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.