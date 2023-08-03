Drier and warmer end to the week

Thursday and Friday will mostly be dry while storm chances return for the weekend. (WGEM)

After the first soaking rain event in quite some time, most of the Tri-States will dry out through Thursday and Friday. Elevated humidity will help keep the region moist Thursday morning, with patchy fog possible along with partly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will break later in the day leading to plenty of sunshine and high temperatures rising into the mid 80′s which is average for early August. A few clouds and an isolated shower or storm is possible overnight with lows back in the upper 60′s to near 70.

A few more clouds are possible throughout the day Friday with a stray shower or storm possible once again, but most will stay dry with temps rising into the mid to upper 80′s. Shower and storm chances will increase Friday evening and will continue into the weekend. There is also a low end chance that some of the storms could be on the stronger side Saturday into Sunday with gusty winds and small hail possible. Seasonable temps will continue into the weekend. Heading into next week, Northwesterly flow will usher in more dry weather and high temps in the low 80′s, a few degrees below average.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.