First Alert Severe Thunderstorms possible Sunday

Severe storms possible Sunday (Max Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a First Alert for Sunday. The potential is there for strong to severe storms in and around the viewing area. There is some uncertainty as to when the storms will form and exactly where they will form. But at this time we feel like there is enough potential there to give you a First Alert. Saturday it looks as if the severe threat will be to the west of the region. But some of the storms may be strong enough to make their way into the Tri-States. Before we get to the weekend, Friday looks pretty decent with a partly sunny sky and temperatures warming up to near 90. The weekend both Saturday and Sunday daytime high temperatures will be in the mid-80s. There’s a bit of a cool down next week with daytime high temperatures in the low 80s. But it is nice to see some active weather and the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms to add to the rain that we received earlier this week.

