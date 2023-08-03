Hospital Report: August 3, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Deaths:

Tonya K. Richardson, age 60, of Hannibal, died on July 28 in her home.

Lola Lee Voepel, age 70, of Hannibal, died on August 1 at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

Roberta E. Drebes, age 92, of Quincy, died on August 1 at Blessing Hospital.

Theresa M. Althoff, age 76, of Mendon, died on August 1 at Blessing Hospital.

Thomas L. Chapman, age 88, of Hannibal, died on August 1 at Monroe Manor in Paris, Missouri.

David Riegle, age 75, of Hannibal, died on August 2 at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

Births:

Brier and Brittany Ashley of Hamilton welcomed a boy.

Gage Hamner and Cassondra Stribling of Kahoka welcomed a boy.

Jacob and Hannah Farr of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Blaise and Caylin Haxel of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Brian and Kristie Johnson of Quincy welcomed a boy.

