Illinois State Police investigate death in Rushville

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois State Police reported Thursday that police are investigating a death in Rushville, Illinois.

According to ISP, the Illinois Division of Criminal Investigation and Division of Forensic Services Crime Scene Investigators are investigating the death of 39-year-old Sarah Demaree of Rushville at the request of the Rushville Police Department.

On July 31 at 11:45 p.m., Rushville Police responded to a 911 call at a home in the 300 block of North Jackson Street. Once police arrived, officers located Demaree who was experiencing a medical emergency, according to ISP.

Demaree was transported to a local hospital and later flown to a regional hospital where she was pronounced dead.

DCI Zone 4 agents were notified of the death and responded to the home in Rushville to conduct the death investigation.

According to ISP, an autopsy was conducted on Tuesday and the police are still waiting for the results, which can take several weeks.

