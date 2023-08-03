JWCC to host open house for automation, robotics, and welding programs

Educators at local colleges said they want to prepare the next generation of kids, or those looking for a career switch, to an industry they said will blow up i
By Clare Edlund
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Educators at local colleges said they want to prepare the next generation of kids, or those looking for a career switch, to an industry they said will blow up in the next five to 10 years.

Staff at John Wood Community College’s Workforce Center plan to organize an open house for anyone interested in learning more about their automation, robotics and welding programs.

They said their goal is to get people interested in head of household jobs and to stay ahead of the need for more of these kinds of industry workers in the years to come.

“This is unique because we’re partnering with Two Rivers Regional Council and the Workforce Investment Opportunity of Illinois,” said CTE programming director Kayla Wentz. “They offered us a grant to be able to sponsor a couple of cohorts in these areas.”

The open house will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the school’s Workforce Development Center.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Immanuel Williams
Police: Keokuk man arrested after shooting at ex
Marcus McGruder
QPD squad car stolen after keys left inside
Elbert Butler
Former Adams County Fair carnival worker arrested on child porn charges
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 election and block transfer of power
The coroner said Rosa Rowland called 911 for help, but rescuers were blocked by flooding and...
Woman drowns after rescuers can’t reach her through floodwaters

Latest News

Ian P. Havermale
St. Louis man pleads guilty, on probation for 2 years
As more people submit housing complaints in the Gem City this year, Quincy city officials say...
City of Quincy sees increase in housing complaints
In Canton, Missouri on Tuesday, NECAC officials hosted their annual backpack and school supply...
NECAC hosts annual Lewis County back to school giveaway
Educators at local colleges said they want to prepare the next generation of kids, or those...
JWCC to host open house for automation, robotics, and welding programs
City of Quincy has seen increase in number of housing complaints.
City of Quincy sees increase in housing complaints