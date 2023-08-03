JWCC to host open house for automation, robotics, and welding programs

QUINCY (WGEM) - Educators at local colleges said they want to prepare the next generation of kids, or those looking for a career switch, to an industry they said will blow up in the next five to 10 years.

Staff at John Wood Community College’s Workforce Center plan to organize an open house for anyone interested in learning more about their automation, robotics and welding programs.

They said their goal is to get people interested in head of household jobs and to stay ahead of the need for more of these kinds of industry workers in the years to come.

“This is unique because we’re partnering with Two Rivers Regional Council and the Workforce Investment Opportunity of Illinois,” said CTE programming director Kayla Wentz. “They offered us a grant to be able to sponsor a couple of cohorts in these areas.”

The open house will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the school’s Workforce Development Center.

