JWCC truck driver training school takes off, goals to increase enrollment

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A new program at one Tri-State school is continuing to fill the ongoing truck driver training shortage.

Back in April, the John Wood Community College truck driver training school in Quincy expanded to the Southeast Education Center in Pittsfield.

The program’s lead instructor Phil Steinkamp said they graduated three students from that first class. He said that was a decent amount to get their footing.

Now, they want to enroll more students and hire more instructors at that branch.

“We’re running some big classes here in Quincy...12, 13 students at a time,” Steinkamp said. “Eventually we would like to work up closer to that. Six to 10 students in Pittsfield as well.”

Steinkamp said there will be an open house at 6:30 p.m., on Aug. 7, at the Southeast Education Center, 9637 260th Ave, for anyone who has questions about the program.

