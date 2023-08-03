Kristy Trevathan officially announces Hannibal mayoral campaign

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - On Wednesday night at the Rotary Pavilion in Hannibal, Kristy Trevathan officially launch her campaign for the mayor.

A special election will be held Nov. 7 to fill the 18 months remaining on former Mayor Jim Hark’s term created when he resigned in June.

At the Rotary Pavilion, Trevathan laid out a set of goals she intends to pursue during her term as mayor:

Restore civility on Hannibal City Council and improve council decision-making.

Economic development.

Engage and learn from the citizenry to encourage involvement.

Maintain safe, vibrant and clean neighborhoods.

Improve city employee morale and retention.

A press release stated as a former City Councilperson from the 1990s and lifelong entrepreneur, Trevathan said she is well positioned to execute on these goals, in particular, economic development. As a realtor, Trevathan said she has made a career out of promoting Hannibal and knows the hometown as well as anyone.

Trevathan said as a property owner she has invested thousands of hours in reinvigorating downtown. She said that has encouraged tourists to spend money and pay sales tax for our use.

Trevathan said progress means planning and she said she knows it takes both time and teamwork. Trevathan cited the site of the launch party: Hannibal’s riverfront. Plans for the Riverfront were first drawn up in the 90s when she was on Council and she said the end result was worth the effort.

At her announcement speech in June in Hannibal’s Historic Riverview Park, Trevathan promised to meet and learn with as many city employees and citizens as possible, “I don’t just talk about what needs to be done, I do it,” Trevathan said.

Trevathan said she is excited to continue this process throughout the fall and into her hopeful mayorship,

“Hannibalians are hard-working people with good ideas who deserve to be heard, thanked, and encouraged to participate,” Trevathan said.

