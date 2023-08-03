Lewis County prosecutor, sheriff’s office report evidence tampering within Canton Police Department

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - In a joint press release Thursday afternoon Lewis County Prosecutor Chelsea Fellinger and Lewis County Sheriff David Parrish reported an investigation of the Canton Police Department had revealed multiple instances of mismanagement of evidence.

According to the release, Fellinger and Parrish met with an attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office and hand-delivered the investigative file for further consideration.

The release states Canton Mayor Jarrod Phillips contacted Sheriff Perrish in May of 2022 to report the city’s police department had undergone mass personnel resignations including that of then Chief Ryan Crandall. He stated the department would be down to just one officer, Justin Allen.

Phillips later requested an investigation after the city discovered an issue with evidence being stored at the department. It was reported that city officials had discovered bags of evidence had been tampered with and items were missing such as methamphetamine, marijuana, fentanyl, hydrocodone pills, methadone, and a variety of other pills.

The release went on to state that in June 2022, Sheriff Parrish requested assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. After a considerable delay, a special investigation into the Canton Police Department began in Sept. 2022.

According to the release, that investigation included interviews with past and present members of the department. However, shortly after the investigative team was made aware that the City of Canton had hired an attorney to represent those being interviewed. Then acting Chief, Justin Allen, contacted those individuals and told them not to speak with investigators until they had met with the city’s attorney.

The Lewis County Prosecutor and Sheriff reported that after months of delay, interviews were finally conducted and the investigation led to the following findings:

In 2015, approximately $1,000 was stolen from the evidence room under Chief Ryan Crandall. The money had been ordered by the court to be returned to its owner. The city did not open an investigation and did not refer the matter to an outside agency. Rather, the city council voted to replace the money with funds from the general revenue, without notifying the Prosecutor’s Office or Court.

In 2021, then Chief Crandall reported that a handgun, seized in 2008, had been stolen from the evidence room. At that time, Chief Crandall admitted that an evidence audit had never been conducted.

In Jan. 2022, Lewis County Coroner, Larry Arnold, contacted the Canton Police Department regarding information on medication seized by police during the course of a non-suspicious death investigation in Canton. The Police Department was initially unable to locate the medication. Several weeks later, Justin Allen advised Coroner Arnold that the pills had been located. Investigators later learned that while the pill bottles had been located, the contents of them, had not. According to investigators, this matter was again not referred to an outside agency, rather, officers reported the issue to Mayor Phillips, who stopped allowing the police department to participate in the drug take-back program.

The investigation conducted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol further yielded that hundreds of items of evidence had been tampered with and/or stolen, including money, hundreds of pills, both controlled and non-controlled substances, as well as a handgun.

The release stated that due to a serious lack of institutional controls and procedures at the Canton Police Department, formal charges for criminal misconduct could not be filed by the Lewis County Prosecutor, as too many people had access to the evidence room, evidence locker and evidence keys, and no definitive proof to hold any individual persons accountable could be ascertained despite nearly a yearlong investigation and exhaustive efforts by the investigating agencies.

On May 19, Prosecutor Fellinger sent a formal notice to the city officials and the police chief stating that after reviewing the results of the investigation, no one person could be held criminally accountable for what had occurred and she must hold the department as a whole and the city responsible.

She stated she came to this conclusion after reviewing the results of this investigation and the prior history of the department which included the following incidents:

A former chief was fired after pulling a rifle on a professor at Culver-Stockton College.

A former chief was federally indicted for purchasing a firearm for a felon.

A former officer was arrested for driving while intoxicated but permitted to stay on the job.

The same officer was later prosecuted for having sex with a minor child.

Firearms were discharged in the police station.

A former chief of police had a drug addiction that was concealed and deemed a personnel issue.

Prosecutor Fellinger stated these items all call into question the department’s reliability and integrity and raise the issue of credibility for any investigation conducted by it.

She added, that because of her duty to the citizens and her ethical obligations to the State of Missouri, her office would not file any cases investigated by the Canton Police Department unless assisted by an outside agency and that the Canton Police Department was not to collect, or store any items of evidence until further notice.

According to the release, a response was not received from the city until June 22, and the acting chief’s stance and actions demonstrated that the position taken was to disregard that directive, despite the warned consequences, and to conduct business as usual.

On Monday, a Special Board Meeting was held by city aldermen to discuss the status of the Canton Police Department. According to the release, no clear plan for moving forward was decided at that meeting.

Presently, the Canton Police Department remains operable, staffed by three law enforcement officers that were recently hired to the Department. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has extended its services to those young officers to assist with any calls for which they might be dispatched and will work, as it always has, to ensure the safety of the residents of this County and the City of Canton.

The Lewis County Prosecutor and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office stated they have met with an attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office and hand-delivered the investigative file for further consideration.

WGEM News reached out to Canton Mayor Jarrod Phillips who released the following statement.

“We continue to cooperate with any questions that law enforcement may have. If we can see someone brought to justice, we’d love to see that come to fruition,” Phillips stated.

Phillips said his office will issue a formal statement Friday outlining a public forum to discuss the next steps for the Canton Police Department.

