License plate reader cameras come to Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Another tri-state town is using license plate readers to fight crime.

In June, Quincy began installing them. Now, Pittsfield has them as well, with plans to install more across Pike County.

“We recently had a theft of some equipment outside of Pittsfield here,” said Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood. “And, if these cameras were in place we could’ve made contact with that individual and had it apprehended a lot quicker than we did.”

Greenwood said the Flock Safety LPRs are nothing more than another tool to help stop crime.

“More or less it’s another set of eyes,” Greenwood said. “It’s no different than a police officer sitting and running a license plate.”

Greenwood said there have been many instances of theft when having them would’ve been helpful.

“Where you have a stolen vehicle and it’s just a blind search,” Greenwood said.

Greenwood said the cameras will also keep people safe.

“Let’s say for instance we have an elderly person that has dementia, and we get several of those every year,” Greenwood said. “They leave in their car, we put the silver alert out so we can use these cameras and run that information and it will let us know where that vehicle has been.”

In Pittsfield, there are five cameras. City officials said it’s a necessary upgrade to stay ahead of crime.

“As I always say as the criminals expand and use the modern technology to commit crimes we also have to use modern technology to help solve crimes,” said Mayor Gary Mendenhall.

Greenwood said the cameras won’t ticket you.

“They can’t issue citations,” Greenwood said. “It’s not one of those cameras that will issue you for speeding. It doesn’t track speed.”

Greenwood said the goal is to install six more cameras around the county. However, he hasn’t said where yet.

