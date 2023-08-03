Local Triathlete shoots to compete in all 50 states

QUINCY (WGEM) -Former state trooper Rich Avoletta is two-thirds of the way toward completing his fitness goal of completing marathons in all 50 states.

Avoletta recently completed a triathlon in New Jersey, and will do his next one in Alabama next month. Completing 35 out of 50 states.

In 1996, he was injured on the job as an Illinois state trooper, and he couldn’t run as much as he used to.

In the most recent New Jersey Triathlon he finished second in his age group and 19th overall.

The 63-year-old tri athlete says he has spent the last 13 years participating in triathlons.

Avoletta got into fitness from his time in junior high when his ex-marine gym teacher set up obstacles for the class.

Avoletta is excited to for his upcoming triathlon and the uniqueness it has to offer.

“This is going to be a reverse triathlon where you do things backwards which is kinda going to be interesting. I’m gonna run a 5K first, then bike eight miles, which is very short compared to what I usually do, and swim 300 yards,” said Avoletta.

Avoletta said that his motivation to keep healthy for his family has been what has kept him going.

