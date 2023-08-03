NECAC hosts annual Lewis County back to school giveaway

CANTON, Mo (WGEM) - Back to school shopping can be a stressful time for many.

In Canton, Missouri on Wednesday, NECAC officials hosted their annual backpack and school supply giveaway. Community volunteers said this helps take the burden off parents struggling with rising prices.

With two adult children and one going into the sixth grade, Stephanie Chancellor said she’s done the back to school shopping routine many times.

Finding all the right supplies for your child can be time consuming, not to mention stressful in stores or online.

Chancellor said lately, it seems that burden has only increased.

“I think the prices on everything has went up, just cost of living in general is much higher now than it was you know even five or 10 years ago,” Chancellor said.

That’s why NECAC is hosting their annual bookbag and school supply giveaway.

Lewis County’s Service Coordinator for NECAC Gena Scott said the cost of everyday necessities have only gone up since the pandemic.

Scott said with essential life things costing more today, the stress of back to school shopping is only magnified.

“Whether you go to the grocery store or it’s your electric bill or whatever its just, it’s gotta be tough for everybody, not just low income but every income,” Scott said.

NECAC and other community volunteers have been filling 450 backpacks full of supplies for children in kindergarten through 6th grade and 250 drawstring bags full of supplies prepared for children in 7th through 12th grade to prepare for this year’s giveaway.

As parents drove through the backpack pick-up line to get their free goodies, Chancellor said she hopes each family feels a little relief during the back to school season.

“Just having those basic supplies already done for you and backpacks already all ready for you I think is tremendously helpful for our families,” Chancellor said.

If you weren’t able to make it to the bag and supply give away today, officials say you can still get free supplies if you need them.

Just come to the NECAC office in Canton to get a bag.

Scott said Canton R-5 School and Highland Elementary and High School will also have some extra bags full of supplies if you need them.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.