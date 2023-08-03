Officials: Mother, young son killed after vehicle slides off road, lands upside down in ditch

A mother and son were killed after their vehicle slid off the road and landed upside down in a...
A mother and son were killed after their vehicle slid off the road and landed upside down in a ditch.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A mother and her 9-year-old son died Wednesday after their vehicle slid off a roadway and fell upside down into a water-filled ditch, according to authorities.

In a release, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Tera Kita and her young son Brandon Arcadipane were driving on a road in Lakeland, Florida, in Kita’s 2000 Chevrolet S10 Blazer when the vehicle’s rear wheels lost traction making a right-hand turn on a curve in the road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle then slid off the road and shoulder where it rolled and landed in the ditch.

Deputies responded to the single-vehicle accident around 4:30 p.m. and pronounced the two victims dead on the scene.

“This is devastating - a family has lost a mother and a son, and our hearts break for them,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in the release.

The sheriff’s office also said there was heavy rain in the area around the time of the crash.

The road was closed for about four hours during the investigation, which is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian P. Havermale
St. Louis man pleads guilty, on probation for 2 years
Alli Glass, 8, is being credited with saving her great-grandfather after a late-night...
8-year-old saves great-grandfather’s life after four-wheeling accident
Jacksen Proell, 13, approached a doorbell camera while out with his friends and spoke words of...
‘You matter’: Teen’s kind ‘ding dong ditch’ message inspires others
Police lights and caution tape.
Illinois State Police investigate death in Rushville
The Tri-States has already seen some very heavy rain today. More rain is expected later this...
Second round of rain arrives later this evening/tonight

Latest News

Former Illinois State Trooper turned triathlete wants to run marathon in all 50 states
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid
Pittsfield, Pike County, Ill., install license plate readers to fight crime
A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday. Another sailor was...
2 US Navy sailors arrested on charges tied to national security and China
Donnellson, Iowa childcare provider to shut down Friday until further notice