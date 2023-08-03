Quincy intersection of South 8th Street and Payson Avenue to temporarily close

By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy officials announced that beginning at 6 a.m. on Aug. 4, the intersection of South 8th Street and Payson Avenue will close to traffic in conjunction with the Payson Avenue Street Reconstruction Project.

The intersection will re-open to traffic on Tuesday.

The intersection of South 6th Street and Payson Avenue will open to traffic again prior to the closing of the 8th and Payson intersection.

City officials said to use extreme caution while traveling through the 6th and Payson intersection as the pavement has been removed and filled in with gravel while construction is ongoing.

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate travel route when possible.

