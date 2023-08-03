St. Louis man pleads guilty, on probation for 2 years

QUINCY (WGEM) - A St. Louis man, who tried to escape from the Adams County Jail, will go on probation for two years.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig, Ian Havermale, 37, plead guilty, but mentally ill Wednesday. While he was found fit to stand trial, a prosecutor said his fitness report noted an “adverse set of mental health issues.”

His attorney said a second examination supports that.

In January, jailers found Havermale running in the hallway after escaping his cell through the ceiling.

He was in jail accused of punching a man in the face at a Quincy bar.

