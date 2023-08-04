Back-to-school sales tax holiday underway

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s set to be a busy weekend for stores across the Tri-States as the back-to-school sales tax holiday got underway Friday in Missouri and Iowa.

Those at the National Retail Federation forecast consumers spending this year will reach a record level of over $41 billion dollars.

They said families with kids in elementary school through high school will spend just over $890 on back-to-school items, up from last year’s record of $864. They said the increase is due to a greater demand for electronics.

Salvation Army Thrift Store manager Scott Andrews said a lot of parents and students start their back-to-school shopping the first of August.

Andrews said prices for school supplies seem to be going up, which has parents on the look out for the best deals. He said right now parents and students seem to look for supplies like pencils and notebooks but also have other items in mind.

“Seems like it’s the basics, so they’re looking like for shirts and pants, shoes, backpacks, just the basic items like that,” Andrews said.

It isn’t just parents opening up their wallets.

Those at Illinois School Supply in Quincy said now is the time they usually see teachers stock up on what they need for the school year.

Owner Paul Stegeman said popular items include borders, bulletin board and gradebooks. He said teachers also purchase items for their students as well.

“They’ll be the Crayola crayons, pencils, and markers, the typical stuff,” he said. “The two pocket folders, notebook paper, binder, just typical, average, everyday school supplies. Some of that stuffs been around for 50 years and it’s never changed.”

Stegeman said over the years he has seen fewer teachers come in. He believes that’s due to the increased popularity of online shopping.

Missouri

Runs Friday through midnight Sunday.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, the tax exemption applies to clothing, personal computers, and school supplies.

Clothing is defined as any article of wearing apparel intended to be worn on or about the human body including, but not limited to, disposable diapers for infants or adults and footwear.

School supplies are defined as any item normally used by students in a standard classroom for educational purposes.

An article of clothing cannot exceed a taxable value of $100. School supplies cannot exceed $50 per purchase and graphing calculators are not to exceed $150. Computer software cannot exceed a taxable value of $350 and personal computers or computer peripheral devices cannot exceed $1,500.

Learn more here.

Iowa

Runs Friday until midnight Saturday.

The Iowa Department of Revenue defines clothing as any article of wearing apparel and typical footwear intended to be worn on or about the human body. This does not include watches, jewelry, clothes/footwear designed for primarily athletic activity, etc.

The exemption does not apply in any way to the price of an item selling for $100 or more.

Learn more here.

