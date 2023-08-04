First Alert: Scattered Strong to Severe Storms Possible Overnight

QUINCY (WGEM) - A First Alert exists for late Friday evening into early Saturday morning as a disturbance from the central plains looks to ignite scattered strong to severe thunderstorms overnight. The main threats are large hail, strong gusty winds, and torrential rainfall in areas that see thunderstorms, although isolated tornadoes are also possible. Portions of the western viewing area have been upgraded to a Level 2 out of 5 (slight risk) for severe weather, namely, portions of Knox, Shelby, Monroe, Marion, and Ralls counties in MO, while many areas to the east remain in a Level 1 out of 5 (marginal risk) for severe weather. Timing : Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop and move into western portions of the viewing area after 8 PM Friday evening and then scattered strong to severe thunderstorms remain possible through 6 AM early Saturday morning. Those in the risk areas should remain weather-aware tonight and early Saturday morning. Otherwise, expected overnight lows in the upper-60s to lower-70s under mostly cloudy skies.

A Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms overnight for western portions of the viewing area with a level 1 out of 5 risk for central portions of the viewing area. (WGEM)

On Saturday, there will be plenty of dry time with highs back in the mid-80′s and a lingering chance for more scattered storms throughout the day. There is again a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening with the main threats being gusty winds and small hail. Storm chances continue on Sunday, especially for those in Illinois where there is again a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms. Highs will remain in the mid-80′s Sunday.

The entire viewing area remains under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms on Saturday. The main threats are large hail and gusty winds. (WGEM)

Following the weekend storm chances, drier air will move in to start next week with highs moderating into the low 80s, which will be slightly cooler than the seasonal average for this time of year. A few more precip chances return to the forecast by the middle of next week so we will remain in an active pattern with regular rainfall chances but there will be periods of dry time and not everyone can expect to see rain or thunderstorms each day.

J. Risley

