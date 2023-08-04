John Wood Looks To Surpass Expectations On The Soccer Pitch

John Wood Looking To Surpass Expectations On The Soccer Pitch
John Wood Looking To Surpass Expectations On The Soccer Pitch
By Brendan Reidy
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights and caution tape.
Illinois State Police investigate death in Rushville
Ian P. Havermale
St. Louis man pleads guilty, on probation for 2 years
Demolition of former 20/20 Eyecare building.
Crews demolish former 20/20 Eyecare building
Alli Glass, 8, is being credited with saving her great-grandfather after a late-night...
8-year-old saves great-grandfather’s life after four-wheeling accident
Lewis County prosecutor, sheriff’s office report evidence tampering within Canton Police Department

Latest News

WIU Women's Soccer prepares for this season.
New Faces In New Places: WIU welcomes 14 new players for this year’s soccer season
The Grass Is Always Greening: Former Hannibal Soccer Star Joins John Wood
The Grass Is Always Greening: Former Hannibal Soccer Star Joins John Wood
Cardinals
Cardinals beef up farm system but fail to boost MLB rotation with trade deadline deals
qb
Local Quarterbacks Enhancing Mechanics This Offseason