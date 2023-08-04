Lewis Co. Prosecutor, Sheriff discuss investigation into Canton Police Dept.

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Lewis County Sheriff and Prosecutor spoke out Thursday about an investigation into the Canton Police Department, they said, brings to light serious allegations about evidence handling.

Lewis County Prosecutor Chelsea Fellinger said she felt disgust when Lewis County Sheriff David Parrish delivered a report to her outlining troubles with evidence storage at the Canton Police Department.

“You know these are things that shouldn’t be happening in law enforcement, especially in our smaller communities where those law enforcement agencies are relied on so heavily,” said Fellinger.

Sheriff Parrish said the revelations were a shock to him as well.

“First of all, I was astonished at the lack of institutional controls. I was so taken aback by it that I immediately sent a letter to the Missouri State Highway Patrol colonel asking for their assistance,” he said.

Parrish said he also reached out to the FBI office in Kirksville, Mo., about evidence missing from the Canton Police Department.

That evidence includes a Glock 40-caliber handgun, hundreds of pills, both controlled and noncontrolled substances, and about $1,000 in cash that a judge had previously ordered to be returned to its owner.

The investigation began after a mass resignation at the department that included then police chief Ryan Crandall in May 2022. That left only one officer in the department.

An investigation revealed more items were missing from evidence storage including methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and fentanyl.

“No one had any answers. No one could provide any definitive proof other than ‘We’re missing guns, we’re missing lots of pills, methamphetamine, ecstasy,’ all out of their evidence room,” Parrish said.

Fellinger said she spent considerable time reviewing old cases to make sure no case’s resolution would have been affected by the missing or tampered evidence.

“I have done a pretty thorough check back on cases that have passed through his office, and I do not feel that any cases that have been resolved were done so wrong, wrongly,” Fellinger said.

In May, Fellinger said she advised the city of Canton and the police department that her office would not prosecute any cases from the department unless an outside agency assisted in the investigation.

A month later, she said the city responded saying they would change nothing.

Parrish said, meanwhile, the city of Canton is safe. He said he has complete confidence in the three new officers working for the department.

“I can assure the public that they have three very young officers that are left at the department. They are very good young people. They have nothing to do with this investigation,” said Parrish.

Parrish said the state of Missouri has no mechanism for oversight of police departments to make sure they are compliant with best practices and proper procedures.

