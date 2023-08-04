New Quincy Catholic Schools organization gears up for school year

QUINCY (WGEM) - Catholic school enrollment is dropping across the country. That’s according to local Catholic school officials, but a plan is in place to address the issue.

Big changes are afoot for Catholic schools in Quincy, but they will mostly happen behind the scenes so students and teachers won’t necessarily feel the effects.

“We have to do a good long range plan,” said Father Tom Donovan with St. Anthony Parish. “We have to see what Catholic education will look like for the foreseeable future.”

Donovan said Quincy’s four Catholic elementary schools used to operate independently from each other. But now, Blessed Sacrament, St. Dominic, St. Francis Solanus, and St. Peter have come together to help make each other stronger.

“We are going into this with a shared vision now,” Donovan said. “With an organization that we’re calling Quincy Catholic Schools.”

Donovan is part of the consolidation’s new leadership group. It aims to bridge the four schools so they can share resources while operating as their own unofficial school district.

“Where we can do more dreaming for the future as opposed to just surviving today,” Donovan said.

QCS school board president Andrew Mays said the first big leap in the transition was to hire a chief administrative officer.

“That search committee convened and we interviewed multiple candidates,” Mays said. “And then made a recommendation to the corporate one of the pastors on who we thought the best candidate was.”

Mays said the search committee selected Dr. Christopher Gill to oversee the schools, manage bookkeeping, among other duties.

“He was very strong in being able to articulate how his faith has impacted his professional life,” Mays said. “How he brings that perspective, how he approaches his employment. How he is going to act within this leadership role within the system.”

Dr. Gill is still in the process of finishing his work duties as Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students at his current place of employment at Notre Dame College in Ohio.

Before that, he was Dean of Student Life at Culver-Stockton College.

He will start his new position at the start of the school year next week.

