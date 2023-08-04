Senator Ernst visits Fort Madison

The senator spoke with employees about what they want to see from their leaders.
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) was in southeast Iowa on Friday traveling and speaking in different counties throughout the Hawkeye State.

She stopped in Fort Madison, where she visited the DuPont facility.

Ernst said Iowans are losing faith in the federal government.

”What I’m hearing from Iowans anyway, is that there really does seem to be a couple different systems of justice because we see President Trump continuously indicted and as I’ve looked through the most recent indictment, I don’t see a lot of meat there, a lot of substance there. They’re gonna have a pretty up hill battle, you know, proving the claims that are in the indictment,” Ernst said.

She also visited Henry, Louisa, Des Moines, and Jefferson Counties.

