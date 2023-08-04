Storm Chances Through the Weekend

As a stationary front hangs around and a cold front approaches from the North, storm chances will remain in the forecast throughout much of the weekend, with plenty of dry time in between. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side.

Starting off on Friday, much of the day will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80′s and feel like temps higher than that. A few storms will be possible starting Friday evening and lasting through the overnight hours. The best chance for stronger storms will be across the Southwestern part of the Tri-States. On Saturday, there will be plenty of dry time with highs back in the mid 80′s and a chance for more scattered storms. There is a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms Saturday with the main threats being gusty winds and small hail. Storm chances continue on Sunday, especially for those in Illinois where there is again a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms. Highs will remain in the mid 80′s Sunday.

Following the weekend storm chances, drier air will move in to start next week with highs cooling into the low 80′s. A few more precip chances return to the forecast by the middle of next week.

