Barn destroyed, corn flattened in Marcelline, Ill., following severe storms

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A small village in Adams County suffered damage after severe storms late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Damage throughout Marcelline, Ill., which is just two miles north of Ursa, Ill. included a barn completely destroyed, corn flattened, and a tree down on a house.

“It sounded like a train coming. You know that sound because it’s different from any wind. My first thought was as straight line winds, but then I knew because it hit and the window started busting out and the tree fell,” said Marcelline resident Joyce Ann Smith. “I was in bed, and that’s when I heard that roaring and then I ran into the closet and I just started asking the lord to protect me.”

There are also power lines down and trees twisted.

According to Ameren’s Outage Map, power has been out for 44 Marcelline residents since 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The National Weather Service plans on sending a crew to survey the damage on Saturday or Sunday.

