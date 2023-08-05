Flash Flood Conditions Through Early Afternoon Across Northern Tier; First Alert for Severe Risk Again Sunday

Travel discouraged on some secondary roads in affected areas through at least midday Saturday.
By Jesse Risley
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Flood warnings and a river flood warning for the Fox River in northeast Missouri remain in effect through Saturday afternoon.(WGEM)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Rainfall has essentially ended across the viewing area. Expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper-70s to lower-80s for the remainder of the day with a 10-20 percent chance of scattered thundershowers through early afternoon. Rainfall amounts in our northern counties ranged from 5 to 9 inches with an unofficial report of 11 inches by the public near Keokuk last night. Law enforcement is recommending NO travel at all on secondary or gravel roads in northeast Missouri, particularly Scotland and Clark Counties in our viewing area, as well as in Lee County in southeast Iowa, and this is due to widespread flash flooding with some roads entirely washed out. A flood warning continues for areas of Clark and Scotland counties in northeast MO until 1130 AM CDT Saturday. Low water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow-moving or standing water. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. In addition, a Flood Warning is in effect until further notice for the Fox River at Wayland affecting Clark County. Turn around, don’t drown! This remains a dangerous situation in areas still experiencing high water. Plan alternate routes or postpone travel in those areas.

In addition. several homes and buildings were reportedly damaged or destroyed overnight after severe storms hit Knox County, Mo., particularly the Baring, MO area. A survey team from the National Weather Service forecast office in St. Louis, MO will be arriving on location early this afternoon to try and determine whether the damage was caused by straight-line winds or if this was from a bonafide tornado. We will pass along any updates as we receive them.

Rainfall amounts in our northern counties ranged from 5 to 9 inches with an unofficial report of 11 inches by the public near Keokuk last night. Widespread flash flooding with a few road washouts. Law enforcement recommends no travel on secondary and gravel roads in NE Missouri.(WGEM)

In addition, a First Alert is in effect for Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening as a Level 2 out of 5 risk for Severe Thunderstorms exists as outlined by the Storm Prediction. Warm and unstable air will cause temperatures to rise into the low to mid-80s. An approaching cold front will provide the focus for the development of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. All severe weather hazards are possible. Please stay tuned to WGEM for the latest forecast updates.

The entire Tri-States region lies within a Level 1 - Level 2 Risk for Severe Weather Sunday. All hazards are possible. This is another First Alert situation.(WGEM)

J. Risley

