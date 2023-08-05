NASCAR suspends driver Noah Gragson for liking an insensitive meme with George Floyd’s face

FILE - Noah Gragson walks to his garage during a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500...
FILE - Noah Gragson walks to his garage during a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to undisclosed activity on social media.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Driver Noah Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to liking an insensitive meme with a photo of George Floyd’s face.

“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” Gragson posted Saturday. “I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”

Floyd, who was Black, died in 2020 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes. His death sparked mass protests around the world and forced a national reckoning on racial injustice.

Josh Berry will be in the No. 42 Chevrolet in Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway to replace Gragson.

NASCAR said Gragson violated the member conduct of its rule book, without providing details.

“His actions do not represent the values of our team,” Legacy Motor Club said in a statement.

The 25-year-old Gragson, who is from Las Vegas, is in his first full season in the Cup series and is No. 33 in points.

