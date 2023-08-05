New event center to bring “new life” to downtown Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - The building that was once home to LaGondola Spaghetti House has been renovated to become a new event space in downtown Quincy.

The building has been vacant since the restaurant moved to the corner of 12th and Jefferson Streets.

Crews have spent the last six months renovating it.

Owner Jacob Messner said he wanted to help revitalize the downtown area.

He said he’s eager to see how customers choose to use the space.

“We wanted to attract the community again and you know with the apartment complex going up just a few blocks away, we want to have those people that say, ‘Hey, we’re renting those out,’ and a lot of the traffic around here is walking traffic so we want to have something eventually that people can come in and enjoy,” Messmer said.

Messmer said Shane McDermott assisted in much of the renovations, especially to the exterior.

Messmer said Maverick’s Landing Zone, Lounge and Venue will open Sept. 30 with live music and an open house.

Doors will open to the public at 5 p.m.

