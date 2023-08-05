QU Men’s Basketball Hosts Golf Outing

qu
qu
By Brendan Reidy
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights and caution tape.
Illinois State Police investigate death in Rushville
Demolition of former 20/20 Eyecare building.
Crews demolish former 20/20 Eyecare building
Lewis County prosecutor, sheriff report evidence tampering within Canton Police Department
Jarrod Phillips
Canton Mayor Jarrod Phillips resigns, public forum called to discuss police situation
Ian P. Havermale
St. Louis man pleads guilty, on probation for 2 years

Latest News

csc
Culver-Stockton Women’s Soccer Ready To Return To Their Winning Ways
Shane Beamer interview
Shane Beamer discusses time with Gamecocks and expectations moving forward
WIU Women's Soccer prepares for this season.
New Faces In New Places: WIU welcomes 14 new players for this year’s soccer season
wiu
WIU Women's Soccer Ready For Season