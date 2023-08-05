Residents gather to run 135 miles to raise money for children’s hospital

QUINCY (WGEM) - Illinois and Missouri residents run the distance in an effort to help sick children.

More than 75 runners and volunteers are participating in the 19th annual St. Jude Quincy to Peoria run.

Each participant had to raise a least $1,000 for St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

Participants left on foot from Quincy this afternoon and will run until they reach reach the children’s hospital in Peoria.

For some, the 135 mile trek is completed to support a good cause, but for others, it means a lot more.

Each runner is asked to raise at least $1,000 to participate, with proceeds going to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Emily Miller is running in her 10th Quincy to Peoria run.

“We just wanted to give back to the kids and we had friends from Astoria who ran it, inspired us, so we jumped on the chance and we’re still doing it,” Miller said.

She said when this time of year comes around, she’s always excited to raise her goal amount and exceed that because she believes her money makes a difference in not just sick children’s lives, but their family’s as well.

“I cannot imagine one of my own kids being sick and the stress and the heartache and the battle you fight and if we can help these families by taking the financial burden away how better a way to help than to ease their pain in some way,” Miller said.

Some participants, like Chloe Sinnock run because it’s family tradition.

“This is my mom’s 11th year running, I’ve always been inspired by her everything honestly I chose to do it myself this year, raise my own $1,000 and support the kids in whatever way I can,” Sinnock said.

Sinnock is currently in nursing school with aspirations to become a pediatric oncologist.

She said she’ll take the physical and mental lessons she’s learned in preparation for her 100 mile trek into her future career.

“I think the struggles I’m gonna face in the next 24 hours definitely use that in school and my future career, just the empathy everything I’m learning this weekend will definitely be beneficial for me,” Sinnock said.

St. Jude Quincy to Peoria Run Coordinator Caitlin Kendrick said every penny raised before and during the 24 hour run will go toward helping St. Jude’s families financially. They can worry less about how they’ll pay medical bills and more about the care of their child.

“Every penny that we raise goes straight to the families because no family pays for any treatment, housing, any if that so everything we raise goes to the hospital to help support those families so they have nothing to worry about except caring for their child,” Kendrick said.

The Quincy to Peoria run has raised more than a million dollars within the last 18 years.

Participants are running through the night and are expected to arrive in Peoria around 2 p.m., Saturday.

There, they’ll present a check at the St. Jude telethon for all the money raised so far.

The Quincy to Peoria run is one of 35 satellite runs that support the larger Memphis to Peoria run, which begins in Memphis, Tennessee, where St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is located.

