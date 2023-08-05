Severe storms destroy homes in Baring, Mo., roads washed out in many Tri-State counties

KNOX COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Several homes and buildings were destroyed overnight after severe storms hit Knox County, Mo., according to Echo Menges with the Edina Sentinel.

Menges reported that 14 people were rescued following the storms that ripped through Baring, Mo., at 11:30 p.m. on Friday. This includes several residents from the Baring Senior Housing site.

Menges said minor injuries were reported, but no fatalities.

Injured and displaced residents were taken to the Knox County Community Center.

According to Menges, the Baring Post Office was destroyed, along with part of the Baring Firehouse’s roof being torn off and the Baring Cafe’s roof completely torn off.

Menges said power lines and trees are in roadways throughout the town. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is recommending drivers to stay off of secondary and gravel roads, as a few roads have been washed out due to flooding.

Knox County Emergency Management Directory Bill Whiles told Menges that emergency personnel also have been handling several hazardous material leaks from tanks full of anhydrous ammonia and propane in the damaged area.

Baring residents are Baring residents are asked to meet with Red Cross and Salvation Army Disaster Services at the Baring Firehouse.

The National Weather Service has a team on their way to Baring to determine whether or not this damage was caused from a tornado.

Autoplay Caption

The National Weather Service reported many roads in Scotland and Clark Counties in Missouri and in Lee County, Iowa are closed due to flooding. Drivers are encouraged to stay on the main roads and plan alternate routes if possible.

RELATED: Thousands without power following storms

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.