Thousands without power following storms

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Thousands of Tri-State residents have lost power as strong storms rolled through the Northern tier of the Tri-States Friday night.

At one point, more than 2,000 customers were left without power across Lee County according to the Alliant Energy website.

The Ameren Illinois outage map also showed over 1,000 customers across Hancock County without power.

A couple hundred customers were also left in the dark overnight across parts of Knox and Clark Counties in Missouri.

According to police, the strong overnight storms did cause some wind damage in Northern Knox County with flash flooding reported in Clark County.

A wind gust of 55mph was reported in the Keokuk area as the storms rolled through.

More strong to severe storms are possible across the Tri-States on Sunday afternoon, with parts of the region under a level 1 and level 2 of 5 threat.

