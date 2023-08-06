Clark County flooding leads to water rescues and road closures

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Heavy rainfall and flash flooding led to water rescues is Kahoka, Missouri Friday night.

Police reported four stalled vehicles in Kahoka.

The area’s emergency management director said residents heard a massive rainstorm on the way at 11:15 p.m.

Fifteen minutes later, roads were flooded with water as deep as 2 to 3 feet, even washing out culverts.

One of the water rescues happened on County Road 182, southeast of town.

Flash flooding also caused several streets to be under water near MO-81 and West Cedar Street.

The National Weather Service said between 3 and 6 inches of rain fell in Clark County, West Central Illinois and Southeast Iowa.

Just before 6 a.m. Saturday morning, law enforcement reported several roads and streets inundated with water.

Police said flooding is ongoing and several roads remain closed.

It took several hours for flood waters to recede, leading to flood warnings in several areas.

Clark County Emergency Coordinator Tanner Harrison said they did what they had to in these severe conditions to keep the community safe.

“Working in the dark, roadways, you know you can’t see in water, especially 2 foot deep, driving a vehicle it’s not safe. But we had to do what we had to do to make sure the community was safe, " Harrison said.

Harrison said high water remained in the area through daylight hours.

Many secondary roads in Clark County, Scotland County and Lee County, Iowa are considered dangerous. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution or find an alternate route.

“One of the biggest things was when we was going down the gravel roads last night. You know, we’re driving through water and we don’t know what’s washed out. So I mean, we could have went right off into a ditch but it was more important for us to get to the people that needed help,” said Kahoka Fireman and Alderman John Gaus.

Crews are surveying any damage to gravel roads.

Heavy rainfall in Clark County created hundreds of power outages there as well.

