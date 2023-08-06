Disaster proclamation declared for Lee County

Aug. 4 flooding
Aug. 4 flooding(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 6, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Lee and Sioux Counties following the severe storms on Aug. 4.

The proclamation allows the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Advocacy Program to go into effect in these counties.

The storms caused residents to lose power and many roads to be flooded in Lee County.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. This could be used for car and home repairs, food and clothing, and temporary housing expenses.

Applicants have up to 45 days from the proclamation date to submit a claim.

The Disaster Case Advocacy Program addresses serious disaster-related needs. Disaster case advocates work with clients to coordinate services and resources to address disaster-related unmet needs, build a recovery plan, and access available resources.

Applicants have 180 days from the proclamation announcement to submit a claim.

Applications for both programs can be found here.

