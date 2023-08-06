EF-1 tornado confirmed in Adams County Friday night

Marcelline, Ill., Storm Damage
Marcelline, Ill., Storm Damage(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis and Logan Williams
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The National Weather Service confirmed on Sunday that the storms that passed through northern Adams County Friday night produced an EF-1 tornado.

The tornado touched down in Marcelline, Ill., near N 2400th Ave. and continued northeast to E 953rd Lane.

NWS reported that the tornado reached peak winds at 90 mph and lasted around 2.7 miles.

Damage throughout Marcelline, which is just two miles north of Ursa, Ill. included a barn completely destroyed, corn flattened, and a tree down on a house.

There were also power lines down and trees twisted.

