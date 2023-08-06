First Alert: Severe Thunderstorms, Flash Flooding Possible Sunday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Sunday begins with some scattered AM showers. These will diminish in intensity as we go through the morning with isolated showers remaining possible through early afternoon. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds with some sunshine also possible through the early afternoon as daytime high temperatures are progged to reach the upper-70s to lower-80s regionwide. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop between 2-4 PM across SE IA and NE MO and increase in coverage and intensity to the south and east across portions of western IL ahead of a low-pressure system moving across IA. Some of these storms could produce large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes, along with flash flooding. The threat of severe weather will continue into the evening, gradually diminishing overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the viewing area under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather today and tonight.

A level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather has been expanded to include almost the entire viewing area as of Sunday morning. (WGEM)

In addition, a Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service and extends through Sunday evening across the northern tier of the Tri-States. This watch is in effect due to the potential that heavy rain caused by thunderstorms that are forecast to develop later this afternoon or this evening could aggravate already saturated soils across a region that received very heavy rainfall late Friday and early Saturday morning. Should heavy rain materialize as forecast creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. If you encounter flooded roadways remember: turn around and don’t drown!

A Flood Watch is in effect through Sunday evening across the northern tier of the Tri-States. This watch is in effect due to the potential that heavy rain later this afternoon or this evening could aggravate already saturated soils across a region that received very heavy rainfall late Friday and early Saturday morning. (WGEM)

As the thunderstorms and rain come to an end overnight clouds will likely linger through early Monday morning with overnight lows in the low to mid-60s expected. Stay tuned to www.wgem.com/weather for the latest forecast updates later today.

J. Risley

