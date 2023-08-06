Marion County Fair wraps-up

Marion County Fair
Marion County Fair(WGEM)
By Kyle Eck
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Saturday marked the last day of the Marion County Fair in Palmyra, Missouri.

The fair has been running since Monday, and Saturday, it went out with a bang.

Hundreds of people flocked to the fair grounds to enjoy fair food and carnival rides one last time, as well as to see the a truck and tractor pull.

For many, attending the annual fair has been a tradition, years in the making.

“Since I was very little, I used to be in the 4--H way back in the day,” said fair attendee Katrina McCain.

The fair is a famous attraction for locals, and runs “rain or shine”, but Friday night’s severe storms and flash flooding put a damper on the festivities.

Luckily, the final day featured much calmer weather, making way for near-perfect fair-attending conditions.

“Beautiful today, couldn’t ask for a better day,” McCain said.

The fair ended at 10 p.m., and will be held next year on the last Saturday in July.

