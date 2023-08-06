Three injured after Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Three people were injured following a crash on MO-36 in Shelby County Saturday afternoon, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Police said Joseph P. Trowbridge, 41, of Basehor, Kansas, was traveling southbound in his 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe, on MO-36 at Hunnewell when he failed to yield to a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by Jay W. Price, 87, of Hannibal, causing the two vehicles to collide.

Police reported that Price was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital by ambulance to be treated for moderate injuries.

According to police, two of Trowbridge’s passengers were also moderately injured in the crash. One was a nine-year-old boy who was Life Flighted to Children’s Mercy in St. Louis, the other was 51-year-old Ashley A. Trowbridge, of Basehor, Kan., who was taken to Hannibal regional Hospital.

Police said Joseph Trowbridge was not injured.

Police said Price was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and both vehicles were totaled.

