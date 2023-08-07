Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 7, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Eleanor Nation

David Porter

Owen Shelton

Shannon Wakefield-Krammer

JB Warning

Dylan Obert

Danie VaLeu

Hudson Finch

Heather Reische

Mabel Deener

Jody Snow

Stephanie Hill

Walter Reed

Jennifer Koch

Paul Hammel

Breyhar Wiskirchen

Kory & Katie Hollensteiner

Jim & Peggy Hesse

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 6, 2023

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: August 6, 2023

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
August 6, 2023

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: August 5, 2023

Updated: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
August 5, 2023

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: August 4, 2023

Updated: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
August 4, 2023.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 5, 2023

Updated: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 4, 2023

Updated: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: August 3, 2023

Updated: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
August 3, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 3, 2023

Updated: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: August 2, 2023

Updated: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
August 2, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 2, 2023

Updated: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.