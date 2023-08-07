Cause unknown for Quincy attic fire

QUINCY (WGEM) -Quincy Fire Department received a call at 3:23 p.m. of a possible structure fire in the 1600 block of Maple Street.

Crews found smoke exiting the attic through vents around the house.

Officials said the fire posed a challenge as it was a low pitched roof and there was no access to the attic from the occupied space.

“This one was particularly interesting, just because attic fires are difficult in themselves.” said deputy fire chief Steve Salrin, “Compound that with a metal roof that also adds to the complexity a little bit.”

They were able to put out the fire in less than an hour.

There were no injuries and no suspicion of malicious intent, but QFD will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.