Cause unknown for Quincy attic fire

Crews found smoke exiting the attic through vents around the house.
By Josef Lawler
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -Quincy Fire Department received a call at 3:23 p.m. of a possible structure fire in the 1600 block of Maple Street.

Crews found smoke exiting the attic through vents around the house.

Officials said the fire posed a challenge as it was a low pitched roof and there was no access to the attic from the occupied space.

“This one was particularly interesting, just because attic fires are difficult in themselves.” said deputy fire chief Steve Salrin, “Compound that with a metal roof that also adds to the complexity a little bit.”

They were able to put out the fire in less than an hour.

There were no injuries and no suspicion of malicious intent, but QFD will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcelline, Ill., Storm Damage
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Adams County Friday night
A large part of the tri-states is under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.
Severe Threat for Sunday
Aug. 4 flooding
Disaster proclamation declared for Lee County
Three injured after Shelby County crash
Three injured after Shelby County crash
Baring Storm Damage
National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado in Baring, Mo.

Latest News

Around 70 volunteers, local, regional and national helped cut down tree limbs, pile debris and...
35 homes uninhabitable in Baring, Mo. as recovery efforts continue
Crews found smoke exiting the attic through vents around the house.
Cause unknown for Quincy attic fire
Leader’s within Blessing shared insight with Senator Durbin about what needs to be given...
Senator Durbin visits and speaks with local area hospitals
Wolgemuth started on Aug. 1. One goal she has is to offer new programming to students in the...
Hannibal-LaGrange University hires new Director of Nursing
WGEM Sports team
WGEM appoints new Sports Director