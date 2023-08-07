Cooler and calmer start to the week

Temperatures will struggle to hit 80 in many places Monday, which is about 5-10 degrees cooler than average.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Following Sunday’s active weather across the Tri-States, the work week will start off much quieter. Monday will feature a few morning showers and abundant cloud cover to start the day. Clouds will gradually decrease through the day. However, the excess clouds will help limit high temperatures to the upper 70′s to near 80 which is 5-10 degrees below average for early August. Tuesday will continue the mostly quiet stretch with partly cloudy skies and a stray shower. Highs will return to the low 80′s on Tuesday.

The next storm threat will arrive overnight Tuesday and throughout the day on Wednesday. As of Monday morning, there was a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms on Wednesday for most of the Tri-States, with Monroe and Ralls counties under a level 2 of 5. The biggest severe threat may hold South of the region, but more widespread showers and storms are possible with heavy rain and gusty winds. Keep an eye on the forecast as it evolves for Wednesday. Conditions quiet back down for the end of the week with the exception of a few storms possible overnight Friday.

Note: If anyone in Hancock, Adams and Brown counties saw damage from Sunday’s storms, please send in reports to weather@wgem.com or submit photos and videos on the WGEM website.

